Navua to work on finishing before Saturday

The Southern Forest Navua head coach is optimistic about his team’s chances in the upcoming Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants semi-final.

Saiyad Ali says his team is on track with their preparation.

Navua settled as runner-up in Group A, with Bargain Box Lautoka as the group winner.

“We are all looking forward to the semi-final; the team is in camp and they are preparing well, but the only thing difficult is preparing a team and not knowing which team we will play.”

Ali acknowledges that his team’s weakness has been their finishing, and they are working on improving this aspect of their game.

Although they have scored goals in recent games in the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Ali is determined to push his team to do even better in the upcoming semi-final.

The semi-finals of the BOG tournament are scheduled for Saturday, with the final taking place on Sunday.