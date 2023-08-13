Navua joins Lautoka in last four

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Southern Forest Navua has registered its first win in the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants.

They came from behind to beat Esy Kool/ Star Pools/ Ranvis Nadi 2-1.

It also means they accompany Bargain Box Lautoka from Group A in the semi-final.

Both sides were searching for their first win but it was the Southerners that showed more hunger to claim the maximum points.

After a nil-all first half, Nadi broke the deadlock with a penalty kick by William Valentine.

Zainal Ali equalized for Navua and Kolinio Sivoki sealed the win with their second goal.