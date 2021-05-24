Home

Football

Nadogo women’s football assisted by Fiji FA

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 12:28 pm

Members of the Nadogo Women’s Football Team, in Macuata have been assisted with food packs worth close to $200 each by the Fiji Football Association.

Coach Krishneel Goundan says team members live in the rural remote areas and the food pack is given to assist them during this pandemic.

Goundan was distributing the packs to the team members, some of whom live as far as Nayarabale in Vaturova, Qelemumu, Wavuwavu and Naleba.

Article continues after advertisement

The food packs contain basic food items and sanitary products.

This is the first round of assistance to be provided to the team and according to Goundan more assistance will follow.

