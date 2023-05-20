Muslim IDC organizers commended

Jemesa Delana, Ministry of Youth and Sports Divisional Manager Western. [Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/ Facebook]

Ministry of Youth and Sports Divisional Manager Western Jemesa Delana has commended the organizers of the 63rd Digicel Tebara Halal Meats IDC for the continuous run of the tournament.

While officiating at the opening ceremony, Delana also pointed out how pleasing it was to see youths enthusiastically involved in the tournament.

He says the organizers are contributing towards building a healthy Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a display of your hardwork, dedication and a testament to the fact that sports is a vital aspects of building a strong and healthy community.”

Delana adds tournaments as such does not only promote health and wellness but instills leadership skills amongst players.

He says sports continue to be a vehicle for positive development and the Muslim IDC serves that purpose.

Looking at the results today, Maigania beat Tavua 5-0, Cuvu thrashed Sabeto 4-0, Varavu defeated Rewa 3-2 and Ba drew 1-all with Nasinu.

You can catch the live commentaries of the semi-finals and final of the Muslim IDC on Mirchi FM tomorrow.

The first semi-final starts at 9:30am and second semi at 10:45am while the final will kick off at 3:30pm.