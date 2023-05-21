Merino and Sorloth give Real Sociedad 2-1 win at Barcelona

[Source: Reuters Sports]

Mikel Merino and Alexander Sorloth scored in each half to earn Real Sociedad a 2-1 win at Barcelona, handing the La Liga champions their first home defeat of the season on a day when they were celebrating their title triumph.

With the league title in the bag, there was an end-of-season feel at Camp Nou as the fans waited to see the post-game celebrations when Barca would lift the LaLiga trophy.

However, Real Sociedad made sure it would not go all Barca’s way as they got in front quickly, with Merino scoring with a tidy finish in the fifth minute.

Article continues after advertisement

They extended their lead with Sorloth in the 72nd minute and Robert Lewandowski headed in a consolation for Barcelona from close range in the 90th minute.

With three games left, fourth-placed Real Sociedad moved on to 65 points and tightened their grip on the last Champions League qualification spot, five points ahead of fifth-placed Villarreal who beat Girona 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Champions Barcelona have an unassailable 14-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, who play at Valencia on Sunday. Atletico Madrid is third with 69 points.