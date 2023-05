[Source: Yahoo Sport]

Manchester City are four points clear at the top and in control of the Premier League title race with a 2-1 win over Leeds today.

However, their manager Pep Guardiola still wasn’t happy with the win after Ilkay Gundogan missed a penalty.

In other games, Liverpool beat Brentford 1-0, Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 3-1, Wolverhampton 1-0 Aston Villa and Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace.