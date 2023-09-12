Lautoka looks forward to BOG semis

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Bargain Box Lautoka side is eagerly anticipating the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants semi-final.

President Shailendra Prasad confirms that the team has been diligently preparing, mentally setting themselves up for fierce competition from other teams.

He says their recent victories against Suva and Nadroga in the Digicel Fiji Premier League demonstrate their strong form.

“We are happy that we are through to the semi-final of the BOG come Saturday. We would like to see our team come out on top in the semi-final, but nevertheless, the other team that has qualified, the Lautoka Blues, will definitely be tough to beat, and we will do our best to see that we bypass the semi-final and reach the final. At the same time, we won’t underestimate any team because it’s a different ball game and everyone will come fully prepared.”

He says the players have been loyal to their daily training and are ready to take on the challenge on Saturday.

He adds Lautoka will be out to end their 21-year drought.

Meanwhile, the two postponed BOG matches will be played at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Thursday.

Extra Supermarket Labasa will be facing Rooster Chicken Ba at 4pm before Security Systems Management/ Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri battles Ezy Kool/Star Pool Nadi at 6pm.