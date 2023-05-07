Lautoka falls in Navua

[Source: Supplied]

Navua has recorded its second win in the Digicel Fiji Premier League today after beating second placed side Lautoka 2-1 at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

The Navua side was leading 1-0 at the break after slotting a penalty.

Two goals were scored in the second half with Sakaraia Naisua netting the equalizer for Lautoka before Joseph Elder delivered the winner for Navua.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match, Nadi proved too strong for Tailevu Naitasiri with a 3-0 win at Prince Charles Park.

The Kamal Swamy coached side was leading 2-0 at halftime.

The jetsetters goals were scored by Vuniuci Tikoimereke, Tuiba Batiratu and Pauliasi Tulivou.

Meanwhile, Rewa continued its unbeaten run after a 2-0 win against Tavua at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

Inosi Matanisiga and Nimish Prasad were the goal scorers for the Delta Tigers.