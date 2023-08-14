Lautoka aims for second title this season

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Being the first team to qualify for the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream semi-finals, the Bargain Box Lautoka side are determined to secure their second tournament title this year.

Lautoka has remained undefeated throughout the tournament and is confident in their ability to take the trophy to Sugar City.

Coach, Ronil Lal believes they have ample time to address any mistakes before the important showdown next month.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are looking forward to it and whatever mistakes we did in the pool games, we will iron it out and we will come prepared in the semifinals.”

Lautoka emerged as the group winner of Group A, while Southern Forest Navua finished as the runner-up.

The winners of Group B will be determined after the Extra Supermarket Labasa and Rooster Chicken Ba match, which is scheduled for the 15th of next month.

The BOG semi-final and final venue will be confirmed after the Fiji FA board members meet at the end of this month.

The BOG knockout stages will be played on the 16th and 17th of September.

Defense lawyer for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, Devanesh Sharma will file a reply to the State’s submissions tomorrow.