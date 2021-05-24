Labasa women remain on track

Labasa is on an excellent winning streak after returning to football after seven months.

The side managed to record two wins in the last Digicel Women’s Super League competition.

Labasa is in the second spot on the Digicel Women’s Super League points table with 15 points

Head coach Sanaila Bera says there is just a few areas that needs improving like their fitness level and defensive work.

Bera says the last two matches were a learning curve point for them so more work needs to be done off the field.

The side won 4-2 against Nadroga last Friday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and defeated Tailevu-Naitasiri with the same goal margin on Sunday at Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

The Women’s Super League will be on a break this weekend as most players are in national camp.

Meanwhile in the Digicel Premier League, Labasa hosts two of its DPL matches at Subrail Park.

The Babasiga Lions will face Lautoka on Saturday at 1pm and Navua on Sunday at the same time.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing