Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|
Full Coverage

Football

Labasa women remain on track

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 26, 2021 12:35 pm

Labasa is on an excellent winning streak after returning to football after seven months.

The side managed to record two wins in the last Digicel Women’s Super League competition.

Labasa is in the second spot on the Digicel Women’s Super League points table with 15 points

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Sanaila Bera says there is just a few areas that needs improving like their fitness level and defensive work.

Bera says the last two matches were a learning curve point for them so more work needs to be done off the field.

The side won 4-2 against Nadroga last Friday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and defeated Tailevu-Naitasiri with the same goal margin on Sunday at Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

The Women’s Super League will be on a break this weekend as most players are in national camp.

Meanwhile in the Digicel Premier League, Labasa hosts two of its DPL matches at Subrail Park.

The Babasiga Lions will face Lautoka on Saturday at 1pm and Navua on Sunday at the same time.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA10721157+823
SUVA115241310+317
REWA114431310+316
BA10433139+415
LABASA826031+212
NADI112541118-711
NADROGA11164914-59
NAVUA10127613-75

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.