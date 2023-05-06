Labasa wins on home soil

[Source: Labasa Football/ Facebook]

Labasa defeated Nadroga 3-0 in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this afternoon.

The Babasiga Lions were not ready to lose in front of their home fans.

The game was held in Subrails Park.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, there are three games tomorrow, which include Rewa and Tavua at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba, Navua battling Lautoka at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre, and at Prince Charles Park, Nadi faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri clash on Mirchi FM.