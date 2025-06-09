Labasa College out to defend IDC title

Source: Supplied

Labasa College is aiming to defend its U15 title at the Fiji Secondary Schools Inter-District Championship, fielding two teams this year.

The Under-15 team is looking to repeat as champions, while the Under-17s are making their return to the tournament after a nine-year absence.

The teams, coached by Ronald Ram is one of the Northern school’s that carry the pride of the Babasiga Lions, especially since the senior Labasa men’s team recently won the Battle of the Giants title on home soil.

Speaking to FBC Sports, star midfielder and teacher Ashnil Raju says that while the boys did not have a lot of time to prepare, they have the heart and passion to perform.

He explains that as an academically-focused school, Labasa College fits in training sessions after school hours, typically for one and a half hours each day.

This differs from other schools, which sometimes train three times a day.

The team also did not have a training camp.

Raju acknowledged that the weather conditions could be a challenge for the players, but he is confident that the boys can adjust and adapt as the tournament progresses.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.