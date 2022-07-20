Kulas to face Cooks in last eight

[File Photo]

The Fiji Kulas will face the Cook Islands in the Oceania Nations Cup Women’s World Cup qualifiers currently underway in Suva.

Our Kulas finished top of Group C after the Solomon Islands and New Caledonia ended 2–all and takes on the Cooks in the quarter-final on Sunday.

The Lisa Cole coached side managed a draw and one win in the pool stages and is amongst the top bets to win the tournament on home soil.

Cole and Kulas will meet the Cooks at 4pm.

In other quarter-finals, on Saturday at 4pm, Samoa takes on New Caledonia, while at 7.30pm, Papua New Guinea battles Tonga.

On Sunday at 7.30pm, Tahiti meets the Solomon Islands.

In another game played today, Vanuatu and Tahiti ended 0-0.