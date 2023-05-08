Krishna shows firm support in Talent League project

Fiji Football’s golden boy Roy Krishna firmly believes the McDonald’s Development Talent league is a massive step in the right direction.

Fiji FA through the leadership of Technical Director Timo Jankowski is pushing this project as it helps in development, talent identification and sets a strong foundation of the sport.

Bula Boys captain Krishna who was present at the launch of the league in Suva on Saturday says IT projects a positive future for Fiji FA.

“I didn’t get this privilege when I was growing up so I’m blessed to be part of it. This kind of development shows that the future looks bright for Fiji Football so I’m really excited.”

The Bengaluru star who was awarded the team’s ‘Players’ Player of the Season’ in the Indian Super League has also offered his support, promising to help the players master the basics of football.