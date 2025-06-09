Kamil College strengthens squad for IDC return

Kamil Muslim College is making a strong comeback to the Fiji Secondary Schools’ Inter-District Championship (IDC) this year, with the team being bolstered by some national-level talent.

The squad now includes Nadi senior men’s team defender and Fiji U-17 defender William Khan, Ba youth striker Tevita Senibici, and Nadroga Centre back Jone Ralumu.

Kamil last competed in the IDC in 2023, where they were defeated 1-0 in the final by Labasa College.

The current team is a strong mix of budding local talent and experienced national-level players who are guiding the squad with their knowledge.

Coach Hussein Shah told FBC Sports that the team has been in camp for two weeks, with a core focus on high discipline, both on and off the field.

“Certain things that the boys work on daily are self-discipline and character, which bring about better performance from them. As far as Kamil is concerned, we believe in our homegrown talent.”

Coach Shah says that even though the team did not perform well enough to qualify last year, the players have been training and playing together for three years.

This has built strong chemistry and a deep understanding of each other’s playing styles, which is evident in their passing and attacking play on the field.

The School’s IDC begins tomorrow in Ba.

