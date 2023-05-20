Junior Bula Boys set for Slovakia

The Digicel Fiji Football Under-20 players will finally get to live their World Cup dream tomorrow against Slovakia.

The FIFA U20 World Cup kicks-off in Argentina with 24 teams from six confederations competing across four host cities until June 11th.

After months of hard-work, it’s crunch time for the Junior Bula Boys to show up and deliver.

National U20 rep Abdullah Aiyas says they’re all set for the World Cup.

“It’s looking good, the boys are feeling well, the camaraderie is high and the atmosphere is very good so it’s looking good.”

Aiyas adds the team is adamant about creating their own legacy on the international stage.

“We know that if we put our minds to something, we can dominate the sport whether it be soccer, rugby or anything. So, the main thing for us boys is first believing in God, putting our trust in God, if we perform as a team and we all work together, than surely we will not just be here to make up the numbers but to create major upsets and show the world that Fijians can play soccer too.”

The Junior Bula Boys faces Slovakia tomorrow at 9am in its first pool match.