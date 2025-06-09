Gerardo names Fiji futsal provisional squad

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

National futsal head coach José Gerardo wants disciplined players who have a heart for futsal and Fiji.

He made the comments after naming a 16-member provisional squad for the upcoming OFC Futsal Men’s Cup 2025, to be hosted at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The national coach confirms that several senior players have been ruled out due to discipline and age factors, with the focus shifting to a new generation of players showing strong commitment and potential.

Gerardo says there are lots of new players he has selected, and they’ve shown potential and commitment to the sport and country.

With 35 years of international futsal coaching experience across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Gerardo has also worked as a teacher for futsal coaching courses and as a technical director in Portugal and China.

He strongly believes futsal is an essential development tool for preparing modern footballers, emphasizing its role in improving tactical intelligence, technical precision, and decision-making under pressure.

The provisional squad will assemble in camp from this Sunday to next Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy in Suva.

A final 14-member squad will then be selected and return to camp on September 7 to prepare for the tournament, which begins two weeks later.

Provisional Squad

Kitone Baleloa (Suva)

Ravinesh Singh (Ba)

Anish Sharma (Labasa)

Muhammad Farouk (Suva)

Setareki Hughes (Rewa)

Ramzan Khan (Suva)

Bruce Hughes (Lami)

Rajneel Singh (Suva)

Sailosi Tawake (Labasa)

Prashant Chand (Suva)

Ashnil Raju (Labasa)

Mohammed Zaid (Labasa)

Shanhaid Aziz (Labasa)

Nikil Chand (Suva)

Avish Nath (Labasa)

Merrill Nand (Suva)

