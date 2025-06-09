French coach to lead National football team

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel (left), Newly appointed head coach Stephane Auvray. [Photo Credit: Fiji FA]

The Fiji Football Association has appointed Frenchman Stephane Auvray as the new head coach of the national men’s team.

The 44-year-old former professional midfielder carries technical understanding, having played for Major League Soccer side Kansas City Wizards and Brunei DPMM FC in the Singapore Premier League.

Auvray also captained the Guadeloupe national team, where he was known for his calm leadership and strong presence in midfield.

After hanging up his boots, he coached the Saint Martin national team in 2019 before joining FIFA as a Talent Coach in 2023.

His appointment is s a fresh start for Fiji Football as the side looks to lift its performance and build a stronger foundation ahead of 2026 football season.

