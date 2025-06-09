Firing start for Ba Muslim in FANCA ICC

Source: Ba FC / Facebook

Ba Muslim started their Dayals FANCA ICC 2025 campaign with a 3-0 win over Magania, largely thanks to the standout performance of striker Mohammed Shazil.

Shazil, a key player for Lautoka’s senior men’s team, scored one goal and assisted in the other two.

Ba Muslim’s lineup also featured other talented Ba players, including Faazil Ali, Abdul Sahil, and Nabil Begg.

Article continues after advertisement



Mohd Shazil [Source: Ba FC / Facebook]

Meanwhile, the Magania side from Nadi fielded several senior players themselves, with Nadi’s senior team captain Afraz Ali leading the team and Navua’s Matthew Charitar also on the field.

In other Premier division matches from Day 1, Drasa and Sabeto drew 2-2, while Nadi defeated Varavu 2-0.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.