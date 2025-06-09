Fiji U19 one win away from WC Qualification

Source: OFC

The Fiji national U19 women’s team are just one win away from securing their qualification for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Fiji will clash with a formidable New Caledonia side in the first semi-final of the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship this Thursday which will decide their fate.

Coach Angeline Chua acknowledged the strength of their opposition, noting that New Caledonia has always been a top-tier team in the region.

Article continues after advertisement

While proud of the team’s group-topping performance, Chua says the key tactical work-on ahead of the semi-final has been improving their finishing.

The coach urged supporters back in Fiji to tune in and support the team on FIFA Plus.

Fiji will play New Caledonia on Thursday at 9am while New Zealand takes on Cook Islands at 1pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.