Fernandes misses penalty as Fulham hold Man Utd to 1-1 draw

Fulham held visitors Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday after Emile Smith Rowe equalised for the hosts with his first touch as a substitute to cancel out an own goal while Bruno Fernandes missed a first-half penalty.

After Leny Yoro’s header took a deflection off Rodrigo Muniz’s back to open United’s account this season, Smith Rowe scored 93 seconds after coming on as the two teams seeking their first win of the campaign shared the spoils.

It was a first point for Fulham against United in nine home games as they moved up to 13th with two points while Ruben Amorim’s side are 16th with just a point from two games.

United made their intentions clear early on when Matheus Cunha had two shots on goal in the first two minutes, the first a powerful long-range effort that flew over the bar and the second a shot that came off the post with the keeper beaten.

The electric Cunha had a third chance when he plucked the ball from the sky after goalkeeper Altay Bayindir launched it long and the crowd held its breath as the Brazilian controlled it in the box, but his shot was well saved by Bernd Leno.

Fulham nearly shot themselves in the foot when Calvin Bassey grappled with Mason Mount in the box before a set-piece and then threw the midfielder to the ground.

Referee Chris Kavanagh checked the VAR screen and announced his decision to award a penalty on his microphone for all to hear.

