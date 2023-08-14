Fair play rule to decide Suva and Rewa’s fate

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Fair play rules will decide who between Extra Supermarket Rewa and Concrete Dynamic Limited/ Rams Cleaning Services Suva gets the nod for the semi-final.

After completion of pool games yesterday, both have six points with the same goal difference and goal forward while Labasa is ranked third with three points.

From Group A winner, Bargain Box Lautoka and runner-up Southern Forest Navua have already advanced to the last four.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the Pool B winner and runner-up will be determined after the Extra Supermarket Labasa and Rooster Chicken Ba pool game which is scheduled to take place on the 15th of next month.

“So after the pool games, the first two team with the highest points will qualify if there is two or three teams with the same number of points then we will go with goal difference if that is equal then we will go with goals forward, the team that has scored more goals. After that its fair play from the comet so the team with the least number of cards will qualify.”

Based on the regulations of BOG, under Article 21, fair play should see Suva through as FBC Sports understands, that the Whites have lesser cards than Rewa.

The article says If two or more teams are equal based on points and goal difference and goals scored, their rankings shall be determined as follows.

A fair play point system in which the number of yellow and red cards are

evaluated.

Meanwhile, the BOG semi-final and final venue will be determined after the Fiji FA board members meet at the end of this month.

The BOG knockout stages will be played on the 16th and 17th of September.