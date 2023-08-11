England star handed two-match ban

Lauren James stamping on Nigeria player Michelle Alozie.

England star Lauren James will miss the team’s FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-final match against Colombia tomorrow.

She has been handed a two-match ban for stamping on Nigeria player Michelle Alozie meaning she will not feature in the quarter-final.

James who is England’s top scorer at the tournament with three goals, received a red card for a bad-tempered stamp on Alozie’s back in the 87th minute of Monday’s game.

The 21-year-old Chelsea player, who will also miss the semi-final if England qualifies for the last four, apologized for the incident on Tuesday.

England was reduced to 10 players for more than half an hour but went on to beat Nigeria in a penalty shootout after the match ended nil-all following extra time.

The first two quarter-final fixture commences today with Spain facing the Netherlands at 1pm and Japan plays Sweden at 7.30pm.

You can watch both matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.