Defending DPL champion needs win to avoid drop

Suva Football will have to win todays match against Rewa if they want to move up the Digicel Premier League points table.

The defending Premier League champions is currently 6th on the points table with 7 points after recording 2 wins, 4 losses and 1 draw this season.

Lautoka sits at 13 points as current leaders with Rewa following behind with 12 points.

Labasa is at third place with 10 points with Ba and Nadi.

Navua and Nadroga both sit at 5 points at the bottom of the table.

Lautoka will take on Navua at 3pm today at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbor.

In other DPL games, Nadi faces Nadroga at Prince Charles Park, and Rewa battles Suva at the ANZ Stadium.

All matches will kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi vs Nadroga match on Mirchi FM.