Crystal Palace hold Everton to a 1-all draw

Crystal Palace made a late comeback in the Premier League to hold Everton to a 1-all draw this morning.

Returning from injury, Everton’s James Rodriguez had given his side a well-deserved lead with a superb right-footed strike in the 56th minute.

Missed chances cost us two points as Palace equalise late on at Goodison.

Crystal Palace forward Michy Batshuayi scored a late equalizer in the 86th minute to dent Everton’s Champions League qualification hopes.

The substitute latched on to Jeffrey Schlupp’s pass and placed the ball beyond Robin Olsen into the bottom corner.