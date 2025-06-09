Chua highlights focus and teamwork

Concentrating throughout the full 90 minutes on the football field is the primary focus for the Young Kulas as they kick off their Oceania Football Confederation Women’s Under-19 Championship campaign in the next week.

With qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup at stake, coach Angeline Chua has emphasised the importance of sustained focus to her players.

She has also been stressing the need for quick transitions—ensuring the team can rapidly regain their defensive shape during fast breakaways or when their defensive line is breached.

“Of course, for us, our main focus is concentration, to be able to maintain concentration for ninety minutes, that is one of our focuses. Our other focus is on the transition moment, how quickly we are to get back as a team or back into team shape and the momentum of the team.”

Chua is clear that the team’s ultimate ambition lies in securing World Cup qualification rather than solely aiming to win the championship.

To achieve this, the Young Kulas must advance to the tournament final.

The will play their first pool match against the Cook Islands at 1pm next Thursday.

