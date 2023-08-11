BOG will go ahead: Yusuf

The Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants championships will go ahead as scheduled at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf this morning even though the weather forecast says there will be occasional rain expected in Nadi today.

Yusuf says they’re expecting a good turnout.

“Game is on, tickets are being sold and everything is normal as planned. The teams have prepared very well so they’re all eager to do very well and there are some exciting games lined up and yeah fans will enjoy.”

Yusuf has earlier stated that they would postpone the tournament if it rains heavily in Nadi.

The first game will kick-off at 1.30 pm between Extra Supermarket Rewa and Concrete Dynamic Limited/ Rams Cleaning Services Suva.

Following this will be the Bargain Box Lautoka and Southern Forest Navua clash at 3.30 pm.

Extra Supermarket Labasa faces Rooster Chicken Ba at 6 pm and Esy Kool/Star Pools, Ranvis Nadi will take on Security Systems Management Inc/ Oceania Fibreglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri at 8 pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.