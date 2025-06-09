Baulevu High U19 targets IDC title

Baulevu High School - winners of the Rewa Secondary Schools Football Association Boys Under-19 title [file photo]

Fresh off their triumph as champions of the Rewa Secondary Schools Football competition, Baulevu High School, now aims to chase national glory at the upcoming 2025 Inter-District Championship.

It’s been nine years since the school last won the IDC title.

Team coach Rajneel Singh, says winning the Rewa competition was a great achievement, but their journey doesn’t stop there.

He’s confident the side has worked hard, sharpened their skills, and built the team chemistry needed to compete at the highest level, and are ready to take on Fiji’s best.

Captain Josefa Davelevu, whose leadership and on-field vision have been instrumental to the team’s success says representing Baulevu High at the IDC is a dream come true and they have a united squad with a strong bond, and they’ll give everything to bring the national championship home.

Baulevu takes on Nadi Muslim College at 8am next Wednesday at Govind Park in Ba in its first game.

