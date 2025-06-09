Ba crowned FANCA ICC 2025 champions in style

[Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/ Facebook]

Ba have been crowned champions of the Dayals Sawmillers FANCA ICC 2025 after defeating Ponsonby 3-1 in a thrilling grand final at Churchill Park, Lautoka last night.

Roared on by a massive crowd, Ba delivered when it mattered most, sealing the title with a dominant performance against a determined Ponsonby side.

The victory capped off an outstanding campaign for the Western giants, who proved their class throughout the tournament.

It was also a clean sweep for Ba Muslim as they scooped the individual awards. Mohammed Zainel Khalik was named Best Manager, Raid Khan claimed the Golden Glove, Nabil Begg walked away with the Golden Boot and Mohd Shazil Ali was awarded the prestigious Golden Ball.

The triumph and accolades highlight Ba’s complete dominance of this year’s competition, underlining their reputation as one of the powerhouses of FANCA football.

