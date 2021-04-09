Away goals save PSG over Bayern Munich, Chelsea survives

Paris St-Germain were beaten nil-1 on the night but held on to claim away-goals victory over holders Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

PSG defeated Bayern 3-2 in the first leg quarter-final, giving them an away goal advantage which helped them advance into the semi-final even after losing the second leg.

In a fascinating second leg between the sides that contested last year’s final, PSG were threatening on the break, testing visiting goalkeeper Manuel Neuer a number of times and twice hitting the woodwork through Neymar.

It was Bayern, though, who broke the deadlock, giving themselves hope of a comeback win as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rose highest to follow-up David Alaba’s saved shot with a close-range header.

Missing the injured Robert Lewandowski, the German side lacked their usual ruthlessness up front and were unable to find the second goal that would have continued their trophy defence.

Kylian Mbappe thought he had sealed the tie with just over 10 minutes to go, but after breaking clear and firing in the assistant’s flag ruled his effort out.

PSG will face either Borussia Dortmund or Manchester City in the semi-finals, with the latter holding a 2-1 advantage going into Wednesday’s second leg in Germany.

In another clash this morning, Chelsea survived a spectacular late overhead kick from Mehdi Taremi to overcome Porto and confirm a place in the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in seven years.

Even though Chelsea lost nil-1 to Porto in the second leg quarter-final clash, with a spectacular finish by Taremi in the dying seconds, the Blues managed to go through to the semi-final.

Thomas Tuchel’s side went into this ‘home’ last-eight second leg – with both games being played in Seville during the current COVID-19 pandemic – protecting a two-goal lead they only briefly threatened to surrender in the dying seconds following Taremi’s brilliant finish.

Chelsea’s 2-nil win in the first leg helped them force its way into the semi-final, and will now face either Liverpool or Real Madrid in the semi-final.

