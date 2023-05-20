Auckland and Lupe Ole Soaga OFC match postponed

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

The OFC Champions League match today in Vanuatu between Auckland City and Lupe Ole Soaga will not take place.

In a statement, the OFC confirms that this due to player injuries in the Lupe Ole Soaga SC squad.

OFC will now refer the matter to the appropriate bodies.

Meanwhile, two side’s pool opponents, Suva and the Solomon Warriors meet at 4pm today to determine which team joins Auckland City in the last four from Group A.

Suva has a superior goal-difference and needs a draw to progress while the Solomon Warriors need to win.

A capacity crowd of close to 5,000 is expected to pack the stadium.