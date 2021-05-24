Home

Rugby

First Drua Super Rugby game in Fiji in 2023

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 4, 2021 8:02 am

The possibility of the Fijian Drua playing a home game in Fiji next season is unlikely according to the Fiji Rugby Union.

Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says in terms of the regular competition, it’s really difficult to leave the option of our Drua playing at home open.

Thorburn says it’s simply because teams have travel, accommodation, broadcasters have to make arrangements and commitments for production of games.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds in their minds it was a possibility to make it happen but it would be very challenging to do it for the 15 week period.

The former CEO for the Professional Golfers Association of Australia (PGA) says another important factor is the traveling restriction.

‘We’ll also need to have complete travel borders not only us in Fiji but between Fiji and Australia, between Fiji and New Zealand both ways coming into one territory and having to quarantine, we have to see how that will unfold but I think it’s unlikely that we going to be able play any of our regular pool rounds in Fiji in 2022’.

This means the Drua will be playing their home games in Australia next season.

The Fijian Drua will march into camp by October before the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season kicks off in February 18.

 

 

