Fijian swimmers for World Junior Championship

[Source: Fiji Swimming/Facebook]

Four Fijian swimmers will represent the nation at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championship in Otopeni, Romania, which starts today.

The team consists of Thaddeus Kwong, Reuben Taylor, Jonalese Vatubua, and Eden Waqainabete, who are joined by their manager and coach, Cheyenne Rova, as well as technical official Susau Elaisa.

The squad has already arrived in Romania and has begun preparations with a training session in the warm-up pool.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Fiji Swimming, while nerves and excitement are high, the young athletes are eager to test themselves against some of the best junior swimmers in the world.

Their participation not only reflects their commitment to the sport but also serves as a crucial stepping stone toward major events such as the Olympic Youth Games and the Commonwealth Games next year.

Competing at this level offers invaluable international exposure and experience that will aid their long-term development.

The championship will be held at the Otopeni Aquatics Complex, a state-of-the-art facility with a seating capacity of 2,400 that has been purpose-built for international swimming competitions.

Fiji’s campaign begins today, with Eden Waqainabete lining up in the women’s 100m backstroke and Thaddeus Kwong in the men’s 100m backstroke.

Tomorrow, Jonalese Vatubua will contest the women’s 100m freestyle before joining Waqainabete, Kwong, and Taylor in the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Thursday’s program features Reuben Taylor in the men’s 50m freestyle, Kwong in the men’s 50m backstroke, and all four swimmers combining again for the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay.

On Friday, Waqainabete will return for the women’s 50m backstroke, before Vatubua and Taylor close out Fiji’s schedule on Saturday in the women’s 50m freestyle and men’s 100m freestyle, respectively.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.