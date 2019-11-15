Fiji born Bosenavulagi to make AFL debut tonight

Another player with links to Fiji is set to turn heads in the Australian Football League or AFL.

This is after Fiji born Atunaisa Bosenavulagi was named to make his AFL debut for Collingwood against Hawthorn at 9:50 tonight.

Bosenavulagi, who is commonly known as ‘Atu’ represented Australia at junior level in rugby seven’s and he will join another Fijian Nic Naitanui who plays for West Coast Eagles in the AFL.

He was drafted by Collingwood nicknamed ‘The Magpies’ in 2018 and the exciting small forward has impressed in recent scratch matches with his defensive pressure and ability to hit the scoreboard.

Bosenavulagi was a member of Collingwood’s Next Generation Academy.

The 25-year-old called his mom and broke the news of his career’s biggest break.

‘I got some news, yes, I’ll be playing my first game this week on Friday, hey mom don’t cry’.

Bosenavulagi’s club Collingwood has played in a record 44 Victorian Football League and AFL Grand Finals and they are regarded as one of Australia’s most popular sports clubs.

Collingwood attracts the highest attendance figures and television ratings of any professional football team in Australia.