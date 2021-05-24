Dr Mitchell re-elected

Fiji’s Dr Robin Mitchell has been re-elected as an International Olympic Committee Executive Board member.

Dr Mitchell who is also the Oceania National Olympic Committee will serve for another four years.

He was also re-elected as representative of Association of National Olympic Committees for four years.

The voting took place as part of the IOC Meeting in Tokyo, Japan last night.

Meanwhile, the Olympics started yesterday with softball and football.

The opening ceremony will be held tomorrow.