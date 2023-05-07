Double for Radradra

[Source: Bristol Bears]

Fijians Semi Radradra and Siva Naulago helped their Bristol Bears side beat Gloucester 36-21.

However, the win was not enough to seal their place in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Both players were on the score sheet with Radradra getting two tries.

Bristol end the season in ninth, level on league points with Bath but below them because of a nine-point deficit in match points difference, and will play in the Challenge Cup next season for the second consecutive campaign.

Having started 2023 in the top four, this was Gloucester’s sixth consecutive loss and means that they end the campaign second from bottom and without a win on the road since 21 October.