Daughter of former wrestler shines at tracks championship

Mya Lesnar, daughter of WWE superstar and former mixed martial artist Brock Lesnar, delivered a commanding performance to win the women’s shot put at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The 23-year-old Colorado State athlete secured the title with a massive opening throw of 19.01 meters, an effort that none of her competitors could match.

Her father, Brock Lesnar, was in attendance at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, proudly witnessing her achievement on Friday.

