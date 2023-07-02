West Indies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time

[Source: Reuters]

Two-time winners West Indies will not play in the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time.

This follows a comprehensive seven-wicket loss to Scotland in their Super Six clash at the qualification tournament in Zimbabwe.

Scotland won the toss and elected to bat, restricting West Indies to 181 all out in 43.5 overs. Brandon McMullen was the pick of the bowlers with 3-32 in nine overs.

Scotland chased down their target with ease, reaching 185 for three in 43.3 overs as McMullen struck 69 and opener Matthew Cross was unbeaten on 74.