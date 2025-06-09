Komo out for exposure

Despite going down to an experienced Moce side of the 2025 National Easter Cricket Tournament yesterday, Komo head coach Atunaisa Bale is happy with his team’s performance.

For Bale and his side, gaining exposure has been the team’s main ambition coming into this week-long tournament.

With many of his players competing at the tournament for the first time, he advised them to give their best and not focus on the result they walk away with.

Komo head coach Atunaisa Bale

“Our team that’s competing this year, most of them are competing for the very first time. Most of them are high school students, and we’re just trying to revive cricket back home and help these youths get something useful out of it.”

He extended his gratitude to all their supporters who turned out in numbers at Albert Park in Suva over the past few days to cheer on the team.

The week-long tournament will conclude tomorrow.

