Easter cricket championship starts

14 teams are part of the Cricket Fiji Easter Championship.

The competition started this morning at Suva’s Albert Park.

Cricket Fiji Acting Chief Executive, Sitiveni Rokoro says the championship will run for two weeks with the final set for April 9th.

“These teams are from the associations, we have eight associations from the Lau group that are here, Suva, Nadi and there’s also a masters team made of former Fiji reps.”

There are two pools of seven teams and Suva Warriors are the defending champions.

The Warriors won the title in 2019 as there was no competition last year due to the pandemic.