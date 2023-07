[Source: BBC Sports News]

Australia is six wickets away from taking a 2-0 lead in the Ashes in the fourth day of the second Test.

England just needs another 257 runs to avoid a loss.

Chasing a record target of 371 for victory, England limped towards 4-114 at stumps on day four.

England were reduced to 45-4 by the brilliance of Australia captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.