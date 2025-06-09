Coral Coast pool draws confirmed

The official pool draws for the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s tournament have been confirmed.

Pool A features Fiji Babas alongside Seattle Barbarians of the United States, Nationwide Sydney Nadi of Australia, and Police Blues.

Pool B includes New Zealand Development, Bula Bay 7s of New Zealand, Y-Is Kava Vacalea, and Ravuka Sharks.

Article continues after advertisement

In Pool C, USA 7s are grouped with McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s, Dominion Brothers, and Chenai Bulls of India.

Pool D comprises Aussie Select 7s, NZ Fijian Cavaliers, SRS Henibua, and USO Tasi of the Solomon Islands.

Pool E features Japan SDS, the British Army, Drua 7s, and Yaro Chiefs, while Pool F includes Wardens, E-Hub International Sydney Fijians, Pacific Warriors of Canada, and Devo Babas.

The tournament will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on the 14th and 15th of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.