Criticism fuels Lewageena’s gold medal win

Ratu Sukuna Memorial High School’s Loata Lewageena used criticism to master an event she has never competed in before.

The Nadroga native threw a distance of 31.12m in the sub-junior girl’s discus event to win gold, smashing the five year record of 29.29 set in 2017 by Adi Cakobau School.

The 14-year-old says never in her wildest dream did she imagine a podium finish at the games.

“The challenge was when people used to say you can’t reach your own target and you can never win any gold, that when I started to feel uncomfortable, and I never thought I could never win this gold.”

Swami Vivekananda College’s Sulie Matea with an impressive 29.70m throw claimed silver, while in third place settling for bronze with a throw of 27.89m is Siteri Ralulu of Sigatoka Methodist College.