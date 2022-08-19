Defending champs back on top

The defending Coca-Cola Games Champions Adi Cakobau School and Ratu Kadavulevu School have claimed their spot at the top of the unofficial medal tally.

RKS leads the boys division with 4 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze.

Queen Victoria has moved down to second place with 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze, while Suva Grammar School comes in third place with 4 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze.

The girls from Sawani have also taken over the girls division with 4 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze.

Jasper Williams High School has moved down to second place with 4 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze, while Suva Grammar follows closely behind with 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze.