It's my time: why Huni craves world championship shot

Justis Huni knows fighting Kiki Leutele will be a chance to show he is ready for a world title shot. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Justis Huni is convinced he is a world champion in waiting after watching his lucky last-up conqueror bludgeon his way to a likely shot at heavyweight great Oleksandr Usyk.

Returning to the ring next month on the all-star undercard for world champion Jai Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title defence, Huni is intent on climbing the ranks with victory in his rematch with New Zealand firebrand Kiki Leutele.

The Australian superstar might already be fighting for boxing’s biggest spoils if he hadn’t fatigued and walked into a “one-in-a-thousand” 10th-round knockdown shot from Fabio Wardley in England in June.

Huni had dominated the bout for the previous nine rounds so was suitably heartened by Wardley’s convincing win over New Zealand’s ex-world champ Joseph Parker in London last weekend.

The 26-year-old’s near miss against Wardley and the highly-rated Englishman’s subsequent dispatch of Parker proved Huni’s undoubted class on the global stage.

“After my fight with Fabio, my stocks went up,” Huni said on Thursday.

“So after seeing that fight and unfortunately Parker getting stopped, they went up again.”

Huni’s agent Mick Francis is urging boxing fans to get behind the “future superstar” and claimed injuries and a lack of profile had denied the former amateur sensation from receiving the recognition he deserved.

But after signing on with Stan Sport, Huni (12-1, 7KOs) will get to showcase his talents to the masses when he fights Leutele on the Gold Coast on December 6.

“We haven’t seen the best of Justis Huni yet,” Francis said.

“We’ve never seen a heavyweight in Australia that moves and fights like Justis Huni.

“Justis Huni will win a world title.”

After more than two-and-a-half years in what he thought was retirement, hugely popular super featherweight Paul “Showtime” Fleming will also return to the ring in another feature undercard tussle.

Fleming will square off with Jake Wyllie, an exciting prospect who stretched former unified lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr to 12 rounds in Sydney earlier this year.

The father of seven admits he has unfinished business to tend to.

“I think everyone knows I should have at least fought for a world title. It just didn’t happen,” Fleming said.

“If I get out there and do a better job against him than Kambosos did, then we’ll see what goes from there.

“But I’m just taking it day by day, fight by fight, and we’ll see what happens.

“I’m not a young man anymore. I’m 38 next year but, then you look at (Alexander) Volkanovski, he’s (almost) 38.

“You look at (Alex) Pereira, he’s 38, and they’re still like (38-year-old) Usyk. They’re still around that age and they’re still at the top of their game.

“So I’ve got the opportunity to get back in there and put on a show and the rest will fall into place.”

