Basketball

100th triple-double for LeBron James

BBC Sport
December 11, 2021 8:13 am
LeBron James registered the 100th triple-double of his career

LeBron James registered the 100th triple-double of his career but could not stop his Los Angeles Lakers side losing 108-95 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

James became the fifth player in NBA history to reach the milestone after scoring 20 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the defeat.

Memphis have won six of their past seven games and have a record of 15 wins and 11 defeats this season, while the LA Lakers have a 13-13 record.

Utah Jazz defeated Philadelphia 76ers 118-96.

The San Antonio Spurs also earned a win beating Denver Nuggets 123-111.

 

