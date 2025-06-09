Bari embraces tough shift from sevens to fifteens

[Source: Supplied]

Vodafone Fijiana centre Verenaisi Bari is ready to make her Rugby World Cup debut, but the road to get there hasn’t been easy.

The former sevens prop has had to adjust to the more physical, contact-heavy demands of fifteens rugby, a shift she admits has tested her limits.

Yet, the 24-year-old says the chance to wear the national jersey on the biggest stage makes every challenge worth it.

“It’s been tough… sevens has a lot of space, but fifteens has a lot of contact. Trying to fit in and be in the position I want to play has been hard, but it’s an honour to represent my country and my family.”

Bari also paid tribute to her late mother, her brothers, friends, and cousin for their constant support, saying their encouragement makes her first fifteens World Cup appearance even more special.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup will be held from the 22nd of this month to the 27th of next month in England.

