Twenty four schools vie for Suva Zone 1 titles

The Coke Games Suva Zone one competition defending champions Dudley High School and Ratu Sukuna Memorial School will expect tough competition from other participating schools.

Twenty-four schools will participate in the zone competition which will be held on Thursday and Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Meet manager Uraia Toribau says all schools are gunning for the winning title so it will not be easy for the two champion schools.

“Yes, It’s always hard to defend rather than coming in as underdogs. Going to those two schools, Dudley and visiting also Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna for the past few days the profession is high and expectations of our children are also high.”

You can catch all the live action of the Suva Zone 1 on FBC Sports channel.