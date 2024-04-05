Natabua and Jasper reign at Lautoka zone

Natabua and Jasper Williams High School have rounded up the tally and are currently leading day one of the Lautoka Zone.

Natabua currently leads the men’s division with nine gold, two silver and four bronze with Tilak High School in second place with two gold, three silver and one bronze.

Central College Lautoka are in third place with two gold and one bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

Jasper leads the women’s division with six gold, five silver and two bronze, Yasawa North College with two gold and one bronze while Central College Lautoka has one gold, two silver and four bronze.

In the overall tally, Natabua are in first place with 10 gold, three silver and five bronze, Jasper in second place with six gold, five silver and two bronze while Tilak is in third place with three gold, three silver and three bronze.

The competition goes into the final day tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.