Namosi Secondary School Inter-girls relay team sets new record

Namosi Secondary School 4x400m intermediate girls stunned the crowd after breaking the record at the Suva Zone 1 competition.

The team ran a time of 4 minutes and 20.23 seconds beating the old time of 4 minutes and 26 seconds set by Ballentine Memorial School.

Salome Vakatawabai, Luisa Seremasio, Ana Josifini and Roela Kaloumaira were the runners.