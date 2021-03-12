Namosi Secondary School Inter-girls relay team sets new record

Namosi Secondary School 4x400m intermediate girls stunned the crowd after breaking the record at the Suva Zone 1 competition.
The team ran a time of 4 minutes and 20.23 seconds beating the old time of 4 minutes and 26 seconds set by Ballentine Memorial School.
Salome Vakatawabai, Luisa Seremasio, Ana Josifini and Roela Kaloumaira were the runners.
